Families hastily prompted into action as fire raged

“We could see the smoke and the glow, and it was dark at that time,” she said. “And, it’s just a sinking feeling, you know, because what do you take with you is always the big question. We took our three big dogs, grabbed some of our prized possessions and a few pieces of clothing. And, we blew kisses, as we drove away, hoping to return. It’s a sinking feeling because you just don’t know what you will return to.”

Kelly Bamrick, her husband Russ, and their children also found themselves making arrangements to load up in the darkened hours of Thursday night. The Bamricks have lived on Derringer Road for a year and Kelly Bamrick says that it is a running joke that they run a petting zoo on their 26-acre farm, with a variety of animals from their pet dogs to an emu. Both Kelly and Russ work in Torrington at the state prison, and learned about the fire in the area south of Gering after they got off work.

“My messenger was blowing up from people asking if we were OK,” Bamrick said. “I questioned everyone, not knowing there was a fire just on the other side of the bluff.”

The couple thought they were OK, believing the fire to be in the Carter Canyon area, rather than near them. They came home, did chores and then went to town for dinner. When they returned, she said, they went to check on a friend on County Road 12, finding her ranch to be OK.