Family brings sleep services to the Panhandle, inspired by personal battles with sleep apnea

Gering’s community welcomed three new businesses during a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 14. Owner Mark Schultz, who started his business alongside Mike Kearns in Scottsbluff in 2006, opened Western Sleep Medicine, Western CPAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services with his family.

The new businesses are located on the property of the old Packerland lot on the southwest corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road in Gering.

Dr. Brittany Meyer, Schultz’s daughter, said opening a family practice made sense as both of them were diagnosed with sleep apnea.

“What started this whole thing was because in 2000 or so dad got diagnosed with sleep apnea so bad we couldn’t go on family trips because he snored so bad no one else could sleep at night,” Meyer said.

Schultz became a sleep tech before he determined he could offer better patient education with his own practice. He worked alongside Kearns about 15 years ago.

Around that same time, Meyer, who was 19, was also diagnosed with sleep apnea.

“I then became a sleep tech throughout college and during my summers,” she said. “I knew I had a passion for it so went into the family practice.”

Meyer wanted to increase her knowledge on sleep, so she attended college at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, completed her residency at the University of Oklahoma and then completed a sleep medicine fellowship at Stanford University, where she had the privilege of learning from the pioneers of sleep medicine.

Abbie Fulk, an advanced practice registered nurse, brings 12 years of experience to the practice to complement the care Meyer offers patients.

Community leaders celebrated the businesses with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 14, although Schultz said they officially opened in early February. The city’s support throughout the preopening phase was instrumental.

“The City of Gering really came forward with a lot of good support as far as the LB 840 funds that were available in Gering and the tax increment funding (TIF),” he said. “The community support in Gering was just phenomenal from the city government to the planning commission.”

Scottsbluff leaders and businesses also turned out to show support for the business.

Sweet Dreams offers customers a comprehensive sleep care consultation, a sleep clinic and lab, and CPAP and Bi-PAP machines.

“I am so excited because it is the first time ever in western Nebraska and the Panhandle that we are going to have a complete sleep center with comprehensive sleep services,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she see patients from adolescent to adult for their sleep issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs, narcolepsy, circadian rhythm disorders, and people who sleepwalk or talk. The clinic offers telehealth and in-person visits. Meyer said the office communicates with dentists, orthodontists and ear, nose and throat doctors on palate expansion and oral appliances. Patients can obtain referrals to the sleep center from any of their doctors; however, patients do not need a referral. They can call the office at 308-633-1325 and schedule a sleep checkup appointment.

“It’s not like the old days where if you have sleep apnea, here’s your sleep apnea machine,” she said. “We’re actually offering comprehensive care for sleep apnea and over 40 sleep disorders.”

The quality of a person’s sleep affects every aspect of life — cognitive function, hypertension, heart and mood — so offering services to support the community makes the family-led practice a pioneer in the area.

“I am excited to be able to help with sleep issues and embark on this new experience,” Meyer said.

