Family builds towering snowman on display at Mitchell home

What do you get when you put together a lot of snow, three determined siblings and a dash of creativity? You get a 10-and-a-half-foot tall snowman in your front yard next to a large snow fort.
Siblings Landry Weinmaster, 10, and Cambry Weinmaster, 8, along with cousin Creighton Dike, 18, spent their New Year’s Eve day doing just that at their home in Mitchell.
Dike, who is a freshman in college, said it all started when his two younger cousins began building a small, two-part snowman. He said he had gotten bored with it, so he went across the street to build a huge snowball out of the neighbors’ snow.
“I started building a big ol’ snowball, and then it broke in the middle of the road,” he said. “And we just used all the pieces to build that big snowman.”
While they were building the oversized snowman, they quickly ran out of snow in their yard, so they began driving over to the park by the football field to load up Dike’s pickup with large snowballs they rolled over there.
Dike said the hardest part was “making the snowballs and putting them in my pickup.”
As the snowman grew taller and taller, finally dad Brian Weinmaster came out with a ladder or two to help out.
“I was inside watching, praying nobody fell,” mom Amber Weinmaster said.
At first, the kids were attempting to build the large snowman for their own enjoyment, but then neighbors began taking notice. Some would drive past slowly giving a thumbs up or taking pictures. Amber said they probably had over a dozen drive past.
“One of the neighbors, she drove by and said ‘If you need more snow, come to our yard,’” she said.
“I was kind of scared,” Landry said with a nervous laugh, “because they were, like, stopping and taking pictures, and I’m like, ‘uhhh…’”
The growing popularity of the snowman encouraged the kids to keep building higher and higher. They finally capped it off with arms, eyes, a hat and a mask.
Then a few days later on Jan. 3, the kids decided to keep the snow creations going with a large snow fort. Brian said this was the creation he was most looking forward to building with his kids. It was U-shaped fort with a little ceiling at the back end of it using a wood platform to hold up the snow. Then they put an American flag in it at the top for the finishing touch.
Cambry said it was warm inside the fort, and the three of them even wanted to sleep outside in it. Amber said that was a little too crazy, but she was glad the projects brought the family together.
“You just you don’t see kids out here doing these things as much anymore,” she said. “So, it was a good couple days to end the break, just having some family time out here and building it.”