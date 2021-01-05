Family builds towering snowman on display at Mitchell home

At first, the kids were attempting to build the large snowman for their own enjoyment, but then neighbors began taking notice. Some would drive past slowly giving a thumbs up or taking pictures. Amber said they probably had over a dozen drive past.

“One of the neighbors, she drove by and said ‘If you need more snow, come to our yard,’” she said.

“I was kind of scared,” Landry said with a nervous laugh, “because they were, like, stopping and taking pictures, and I’m like, ‘uhhh…’”

The growing popularity of the snowman encouraged the kids to keep building higher and higher. They finally capped it off with arms, eyes, a hat and a mask.

Then a few days later on Jan. 3, the kids decided to keep the snow creations going with a large snow fort. Brian said this was the creation he was most looking forward to building with his kids. It was U-shaped fort with a little ceiling at the back end of it using a wood platform to hold up the snow. Then they put an American flag in it at the top for the finishing touch.

Cambry said it was warm inside the fort, and the three of them even wanted to sleep outside in it. Amber said that was a little too crazy, but she was glad the projects brought the family together.