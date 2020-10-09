Family celebrates WWII veteran’s service and birthday

Even when caught off guard, Alfred H. Thompson cracks jokes.

“Good thing I mowed the lawn,” he said as he sat before four generations of family assembled in his backyard Friday morning for a surprise celebration of his service in World War II and his 94th birthday.

Alfred Thompson received the World War II victory and American Campaign medals for his time in the Navy stationed on the USS Tucson CL-98. He was nominated by his son for a Quilt of Valor. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped set up chairs, a table and filmed the whole exchange.

He thanked his family for the gifts, saying he was overwhelmed.

“I think I did so little for all this,” he said.

His granddaughter Heather said, “We’re proud of you, grandpa, we’re proud.”

Eldest son Leonard Thompson, a Vietnam veteran, said he was able to secure the medals after his retirement after 21 years in the Army.

“We wanted to make this as memorable for him as we can,” Leonard Thompson said.