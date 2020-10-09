Family celebrates WWII veteran’s service and birthday

Even when caught off guard, Alfred H. Thompson cracks jokes.
“Good thing I mowed the lawn,” he said as he sat before four generations of family assembled in his backyard Friday morning for a surprise celebration of his service in World War II and his 94th birthday.
Alfred Thompson received the World War II victory and American Campaign medals for his time in the Navy stationed on the USS Tucson CL-98. He was nominated by his son for a Quilt of Valor. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped set up chairs, a table and filmed the whole exchange.
He thanked his family for the gifts, saying he was overwhelmed.
“I think I did so little for all this,” he said.
His granddaughter Heather said, “We’re proud of you, grandpa, we’re proud.”
Eldest son Leonard Thompson, a Vietnam veteran, said he was able to secure the medals after his retirement after 21 years in the Army.
“We wanted to make this as memorable for him as we can,” Leonard Thompson said.
Leonard Thompson came with Denise Bryant and his sons from Essex, Iowa. His sister, Linda, came from Laramie, Wyoming, with her husband and his brother, Alfred Jr., traveled from Seaford, Delaware. Leonard’s partner, Denise Bryant helped design the quilt, centering a large black and white photo of the USS Tucson.
Leonard presented his father with the medals and pinned them to Alfred’s chest, then stood back, saluting him alongside Tom Ahrens, the commander of VFW Post 1681. Alfred returned the salute. Then, out came the cake, swathed in stars and stripes, with a Navy Anchor across the top, and a filling of strawberries and cream.
Kneeling beside his chair, wife Joanne Thompson read aloud a card she gave to her husband for his birthday, tears running down her cheeks.
“I want you to know just how lucky I feel everyday of my life to be married to such a wonderful man,” she read. “You are a generous husband who’s been there for me everyday of my life.”
After Alfred and Joanne shared a kiss, the gathering dug into the cake.
“I should really have a birthday more often,” he said, jokingly.
