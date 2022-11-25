Family, community help Club Q drag performer Autumn Quinn process loss of friends after mass shooting

A Scottsbluff mom was one of the many parents who answered frightening phone calls from their children after the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Regina Atchinson remembers answering the call from her daughter, whom she described as hysterical. Her daughter's adrenaline was still high as she tried to process the loss of her work family and friends after the nightclub shooting.

Atchison’s daughter, Autumn Quinn, performs at Club Q. But thankfully, she was not there at the time of the shooting.

“When she called, I couldn’t understand her, and of course, her phone is going off like crazy,” Atchison told the Star-Herald. “Once I got her calmed down, I found out what was going on, and I was more than relieved to hear that they were at a different venue that evening.”

While Atchison was relieved to hear her daughter’s voice, her heart broke realizing that Quinn’s home and gathering place was attacked. Club Q is an enclave and a go-to place for the LGBTQ community in conservative-leaning Colorado Springs.

A man identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected in the shooting in which five people were killed and 17 injured. Aldrich, 22, was ordered held without bail after his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to the Associated Press. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and Aldrich could face possible murder and hate crime charges.

Troy Eberling, a board member for WyoBraska Pride, a branch of Panhandle Equality, said the group's members are organizing a fundraiser to help the families affected by the shooting.

Eberling said he learned about the shooting Sunday morning from his husband. He called Atchison, who informed him Quinn was not at the club when the shooting occurred. She had just returned from an event in Denver and had gone home to check on her dog.

“So, man’s best friend saved her,” Eberling said. “Then they heard what happened and they ran over, and it was just mass hysteria from there.”

While the saddest details about the shooting will not come out until trial, Eberling said, he wants the community to realize members of the LGBTQ community are people, too.

“We’re your co-worker and your neighbor,” he said. “We just want to live our lives. We’re not out here to force you to do anything different. You do you and live your life. That’s what’s so hard about a situation like this. Did someone do something to affect this person?”

In the days after the shooting, Atchison said, she received text messages and phone call updates from Quinn about friends who have and have not been accounted for. The hardest news came when Atchison learned of the death of Daniel Aston, a popular bartender at the club. Aston was best friends with Draken Rogers, Quinn’s fiancé.

“I pray about their safety, and I think about it anytime that phone rings in the middle of the night. That’s the first thing that goes through my mind — is something has happened to Autumn,” Atchison said. “Autumn is very outspoken and very much so a leader. I think the hardest part for her right now is a lot of people who have no direction, or are just a little bit lost, call on Autumn and she’s trying to be as strong as she can. But then the phone rings for me and she says, ‘Mom, did I do the right thing? I’m trying to be strong for them, but I can’t.’

“As mom, I have to be the strongest I can, even though I worry when they go to events. I pray a lot to keep the kids safe.”

Atchison is helping her daughter process the shooting one day at a time, she said. As she has processed the event, Atchison said, she reflected on an event she attended at Club Q that helped her understand why so many people were injured, she said.

“I’ve been to Club Q and it’s an awesome place,” she said. “It’s somewhere no matter if you’re straight, lesbian, gay, trans — whatever you are — you’re welcomed there. They are a huge family who looks out for each other.

“It’s a typical club. It’s wide open, and once you get past the front door, you turn a corner and, of course, the first thing straight forward is the bar and that’s where Derrick (Rump) and Daniel (Aston) were. And then you walk a little bit farther and there’s a huge stage and dance floor.”

As she copes with the grief and life changes alongside her daughter, Atchison said the community outreach has been remarkable. Every message she receives is passed along to Quinn as well.

“I have to thank our community because so many people have reached out,” she said. “Even a simple ‘I’m thinking of you’ on Facebook Messenger has been phenomenal.”

Quinn and several of her friends have visited Gering and Scottsbluff for Pride events. During those events, Atchison said, she has fostered relationships with everyone and opens her home up to them.

After the mass shooting at Club Q, Atchison said, she hopes people learn to love everyone.

“No matter what you are — black, white, green, purple hair — I don’t care,” she said. “Gay, lesbian, trans, straight, old, young — just everybody has to realize that they may be all of those things or some of those things, but they’re still a human being. They are still a person with a personality.”

Atchison is vice president of WyoBraska Pride. She said the group’s plan to decorate a float for the Scottsbluff Parade of Lights Sunday night will not only show they are a part of the community, but also that they are there for all people, even through tough times. Local Pride groups have participated in the parade for years.

“We originally planned anyways, but I think right now with everything going on, I think it’s very important that we show our WyoBraska Pride,” she said. “We will let everybody know that no matter what, we’re here and we are here to support anybody and everybody.”