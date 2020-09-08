Family ranchers had close call with wildfire

The scorched grass gives up a puff of dust under every footfall, the only motion amid desolation. The acrid smell lingers in mouths, clings to clothes and hair. The Wildcat Hills loom large on the right, white cones wreathed in licorice black burn scar and charred fence posts dangle by their wires or lie across the blackened ground.

The other side of County Road 67 is more picturesque. The grass is beige and yellow-green from lack of water, but the trees look lush as black birds flit in and out, squawking as they go. Just beside the trees, stands a white house with the Brown Angus Ranch brand molded onto a stone chimney.

Just across the dirt road, that’s how close the Hubbard’s Gap Fire came to Terry Brown’s home.

“I just don’t know how I feel,“ he said as he sat at his kitchen table Saturday. “I’ve been fortunate that it didn’t burn more, but I’ve had feelings about how it started, because it started from a catalytic converter, probably,”

“Or a cigarette,” his daughter Paula Brown speculated.

The Browns were in the fields when the fire started at an auto-gate near Hubbard’s Gap, and while officials are certain the fire was human-caused, there’s little chance to know the exact cause.

Terry Brown, 78, lays out a map on the kitchen table, pointing out the huge swath of land burned in the August fire, which in total consumed 4,000 acres, much of it across his property and a wildlife management area.

While the house bustles with three generation of Browns setting up for lunch after moving yearlings, just outside the kitchen window, the view is blackened grass up into the hills. Terry Brown didn’t evacuate, his wife and daughter stayed through the fires to save animals and the buildings. Paula said by the time a sheriff came out and asked them to evacuate, the wind made traveling through the smoke dangerous, so they stayed, wetting down trees and buildings.