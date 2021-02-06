Famous Super Bowl play not exactly the opportunity Beebe had in mind

Beebe, a former Chadron State College Eagle, and his Buffalo Bills teammates were already trailing the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVII, well on their way to the third of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. Quarterback Frank Reich was filling in for Jim Kelly, who had been injured earlier in the game, and fumbled as he was sacked. Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett picked up the loose ball and headed for the end zone and a score that would have given the Cowboys a record for points in a Super Bowl. Would have.

“When I was a kid growing up in mom and dad’s backyard, Pasadena was the place I dreamed of playing the Super Bowl,” Beebe said. “It was always Pasadena and Fred Biletnikoff and Kenny Stabler and the palm trees in the background and all these visions in my mind, and here I’m living my dream. I said, ‘Man, I’ve got to go out and soak this in.’ So, I go out, and it’s a beautiful day in Pasadena, mid-70s, and I remember going to the 50-yard line. There’s certain prayers you never forget, and this is one of them for me. I just took a knee at the 50, and I said, ‘God, let me glorify your name more than mine ever before in my life. Let me glorify your name.’ Seriously, selfishly speaking, I got up, and there was no doubt in my mind I was winning that game with a last-second touchdown in the back of the end zone, catching a one-arm stiff, tip-toeing in the corner with a J.J. Jefferson catch, you know. That was my vision and dream, but no. God gives me the Leon Lett play.”