Famous Super Bowl play not exactly the opportunity Beebe had in mind

“I’m going to give you the inside story on this,” Don Beebe said as he reflected on the play that will remain his lasting legacy – The Leon Lett Play.
Beebe, a former Chadron State College Eagle, and his Buffalo Bills teammates were already trailing the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVII, well on their way to the third of four consecutive Super Bowl losses. Quarterback Frank Reich was filling in for Jim Kelly, who had been injured earlier in the game, and fumbled as he was sacked. Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett picked up the loose ball and headed for the end zone and a score that would have given the Cowboys a record for points in a Super Bowl. Would have.
An hour before the game, Beebe had gone out on the Rose Bowl field to reflect.
“When I was a kid growing up in mom and dad’s backyard, Pasadena was the place I dreamed of playing the Super Bowl,” Beebe said. “It was always Pasadena and Fred Biletnikoff and Kenny Stabler and the palm trees in the background and all these visions in my mind, and here I’m living my dream. I said, ‘Man, I’ve got to go out and soak this in.’ So, I go out, and it’s a beautiful day in Pasadena, mid-70s, and I remember going to the 50-yard line. There’s certain prayers you never forget, and this is one of them for me. I just took a knee at the 50, and I said, ‘God, let me glorify your name more than mine ever before in my life. Let me glorify your name.’ Seriously, selfishly speaking, I got up, and there was no doubt in my mind I was winning that game with a last-second touchdown in the back of the end zone, catching a one-arm stiff, tip-toeing in the corner with a J.J. Jefferson catch, you know. That was my vision and dream, but no. God gives me the Leon Lett play.”
As Lett headed toward the end zone, 64 yards away, he held the ball out to his right and looked to his left, showboating just a few yards from the goal line. Beebe was able to catch the unsuspecting Lett and knocked the ball out of his hand inches away from the end zone. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback for the Bills rather than a touchdown for the Cowboys. No one can tell for sure how much ground Beebe had to make up to catch Lett on the play.
“It will always be an unknown because there is no film that actually shows it,” Beebe said. “From the film that you see in the highlight film, and the side-view film of what the Buffalo Bills had, I’m not even on the screen.
"All I can do is recollect what I was doing. I was running a fly route, a go-route down the field, so it’s estimated right around 40 to 50 yards when he first picked it up and when I started running to take off.”
Over the years, Beebe’s effort on that play is what’s remembered, far more than the 40-yard touchdown Beebe actually did score in the third quarter.
“Here’s the irony of the whole thing – if I would have scored the touchdown to win the game and history, as we look back on it now, 28 years later, and I’m standing on stages and coaching kids, nobody could relate to that,” Beebe said. “How many people in the audience that I’m talking to can relate to scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl? Nobody. But how many can relate to the Leon Lett play, never giving up? Everybody.
“See, that’s the whole thing of the whole story is God gave me a platform. In God’s eyes, who cares who wins or loses? What He cares about is how are you affecting other people’s lives because that’s what I was created for. I truly believe that God gave me that play so I could impact so many people.”
Over the years, Beebe said he gets letters every day about the Leon Lett Play. Perhaps it should be changed to the Don Beebe Play, but Beebe is OK with the name as it is.
“You know why that is? People are more in tune to read and reflect and listen to somebody who has fallen. They do. People just do that,“ Beebe said. “And I give Leon Lett credit because we’ve met, obviously, several times over the course of the years, and we’ve become good friends. I’ll give Leon credit, he actually uses the same play the same way that I am, we just come from two different angles. What not to do, and what to do. I give him credit. He’s been very humble about the whole thing, and he’s a great human being.”
Ultimately, the play, and a career that saw Beebe’s teams go to six Super Bowls in his nine-year NFL career, have helped Beebe share his faith, even more so now as he is head coach at Aurora University in Illinois.
“I don’t push my faith on anybody, but everybody knows where coach stands,” Beebe said. “They don’t see me cussing out at practice. I’m not belittling and grabbing facemasks. I take my job very seriously, and that is mentorship. I’m more than a football coach. I want to mentor young men and teach them how to be a high-character person, and a high-character dad and a high-character husband, which is lacking in our society today. I think that’s more my responsibility than winning football games.
“I’m not coaching for me. I’m not coaching to win football games. I’m coaching to mentor young men. I just use football as my avenue to do that. I truly believe it’s my calling in life, and when you know that you love what you do, and you never feel like you’re working, you know that you’re right in your zone of where you should be.”
The desire to impact young people’s lives was directly influenced by coaches Beebe had in his career, including Chadron State coach Brad Smith.
“My high school coach, Brad and (Bills coach) Marv Levy, by far, have been the biggest influences on my coaching career, hands down,” Beebe said. “The way they treat human beings, the way they run their program, the way they look for high character young men, they’ve taught me. The success I’ve had as a coach, I take no credit for. The only thing I was smart enough to do was take notes from people way smarter than me. That’s what I was smart enough to do.”