Fandom and Indie sub-culture celebrate 4th annual High Plains Mini-Con

Rhys explained, “It kept sticking in the back of my head. What would it take to make something happen like this on a shoestring?”

Since then, Rhys has able to bring in vendors from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming to set up throughout the mall for the event for the past four years. Because the event is free, he knew he’d be able to convince artists and other vendors on the indie circuit to travel to Scottsbluff for the mini-con.

“It’s also really interesting that we’ve been, you know, we’ve been able to keep it going for four years.”

“On a no budget,” his partner Barry Tetz said, with a laugh.

Tetz said they are trying to rectify that, and Rhys said that they even filed the High Plains Mini-Con for nonprofit last year. They had fundraising planned for this year, but then COVID-19 hit. They have hopes to pick up where they left off next year.

Nevertheless, they were still able to make the fourth annual High Plains Mini-Con a success.