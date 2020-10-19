Fandom and Indie sub-culture celebrate 4th annual High Plains Mini-Con

Captain America from Marvel Comics and Junko Enoshima from the “Danganronpa” anime were just a couple of the characters who roamed Uptown Scottsbluff on Saturday, Oct. 17 for the fourth annual High Plains Mini-Con, a local scaled-down version modeled after the popular Comic-Con convention.
The idea for such an event to come to small-town Scottsbluff was birthed in 2016 by local comic book creators with Ideal Comics. The former Monument Mall to provide an outlet for artists, creators and other proponents of indie and fandom culture.
Ideal Comics co-founder Mathew D. Rhys said, “I grew up in this town, and I was like one of the three people I knew that read comics. I (would) bring my comics to school to read in class or whatever, and I’d have my ‘cool’ friends who would, like, on the sly, (ask) ‘Hey, hey, can I borrow that?’ But they might not admit to anyone that they read comics.
“So I know there are a bunch of people who enjoy that kind of thing, but don’t necessarily have an outlet for it.”
That’s why when Christa Pelster of Uptown Scottsbluff asked what it would take to make a mini-Comic-Con, the idea stayed in the back of his mind.
“We’ve had tables occasionally to sell our Ideal Comics stuff at craft fairs and that kind of thing. And one day I was in there talking to her ... and she said, ‘Hey, what would it take to make a comic con happen here in town?’ And I said, ‘Money.’ She said, ‘Well, I have space.’”
Rhys explained, “It kept sticking in the back of my head. What would it take to make something happen like this on a shoestring?”
Since then, Rhys has able to bring in vendors from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming to set up throughout the mall for the event for the past four years. Because the event is free, he knew he’d be able to convince artists and other vendors on the indie circuit to travel to Scottsbluff for the mini-con.
“It’s also really interesting that we’ve been, you know, we’ve been able to keep it going for four years.”
“On a no budget,” his partner Barry Tetz said, with a laugh.
Tetz said they are trying to rectify that, and Rhys said that they even filed the High Plains Mini-Con for nonprofit last year. They had fundraising planned for this year, but then COVID-19 hit. They have hopes to pick up where they left off next year.
Nevertheless, they were still able to make the fourth annual High Plains Mini-Con a success.
“It’s a much larger vendor turnout this year. For actual patrons, it’s about average honestly. So, I’m not feeling too down about it,” cosplay director Blaine Sexton said. “Definitely, with all the other circumstances going on with COVID and travel limitations and spacing, I’m just happy to see that people are eager enough to come out.”
Tricia Cote of Fandom Theory Embroidery, one of the vendors at the mini-con, said she was surprised by the turnout this mini-con brought in being in such a small town.
“I’m impressed with Scottsbluff,” she said.
Rhys, along with Tetz and Sexton, said they are already looking forward to planning next year and hope to keep building and raising awareness about the indie and fandom subculture in the area.
“(We want to) at least have more awareness about this,” Tetz said. “You know, get out there and be a part of the community.”
