Fandom on display at sixth annual High Plains Mini-Con

Scores of cosplay enthusiasts and fans of all fandoms journeyed to the Uptown Scottsbluff mall Saturday for the sixth annual High Plains Mini-Con.

Blaine Sexton, president of the mini-con, described the turnout as good and said that the people he’d spoken with were having a nice time.

“Everyone seems to be pretty positive and it looks like we’re going to have a lot of fun today,” he said.

Sexton was one of numerous people, adults and children alike, dressed in cosplay. A sizeable portion of the attendees came dressed as their favorite characters from anime, cartoons or comics.

“I like seeing all the hidden creativity this valley has,” Sexton said. “Most people consider this a more rural community … (and) that there are not a lot of fandoms, so it’s really nice to see those all come to life and come together.”

Several vendors sold artwork, comics and collectibles around the main stage set up in the center of Uptown Scottsbluff. Comic artist Dan Conner, who presented a panel about his work, said he enjoys interacting with attendees at conventions like the mini-con. It allows him to get to know people who like the same things he does.

“It’s always a good opportunity to show something they haven’t seen before. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and '(Teenage Mutant) Ninja Turtles' are my biggest sellers because people love those characters and I do too. So I can share in the fandom and sell some comics to new people,” he said.

One first-time mini-con attendee was Elicia Losoya, who visited with her brother and some friends.

“This year, I actually took the day off of work to come here. So far, I am really enjoying it. I like talking to all the vendors. They’re all very nice people and I think it’s really cool that I get to see their creations and how passionate they are with their fields.”

Thorin Schnell and Kalei Bechtold regularly attend comic conventions across the country. The couple reused their cosplays from a convention in Salt Lake City a week ago.

Schnell, an employee at Game Time Cards and Collectibles in the mall, said this was the second time he’s been to the High Plains Mini-Con. He enjoyed how many different types of fandoms were represented.

“I like that it’s a nice collective of people who are into the different arts and styles … we’re just trying to make it grow every year and we’re happy to participate in what’s going on.”

Aside from vendors, attendees also played board games with organizers and attended panels about various topics. Game Time hosted Magic: The Gathering matches and many attendees shopped there for video games, comics and figures.

The event concluded with a cosplay contest. Out of the several dozen cosplayers who visited the mini-con, close to 30 participated. A total of eight people won first place — five in the group category and one each for the junior and advanced categories, then best in show overall.