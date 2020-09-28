Farm Bureau report indicates massive losses for ag producers

Nebraska Farm Bureau’s, “Disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s Agriculture,” report indicates beef producers across the state may experience losses up to $971 million, due to COVID-19.

“The potential estimated losses for corn and soybean producers alone could reach$1.17 billion, with beef producer losses adding another $971 million,” According to the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s most recent report.

Being one of Nebraska’s top industries, losses in the agriculture sector do not only impact farmers and ranchers but also industries which rely on agriculture production, and consumer use, such as the ethanol industry. According to the USDA, Nebraska’s ethanol industry makes up a large portion of the agriculture sector beyond the production aspect.

Beyond, the effects of COVID-19 will likely be felt by Nebraska agriculture for many years and raises several important questions for the state for, according to the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“Estimates suggest that as much as 35-50% of the net farm income this year could come from federal financial assistance due to COVID-19,” according to the Farm Bureau report.

“Nebraska’s crop and livestock producers have been on a roller coaster ride over the past decade regarding farm income. The agriculture economy was already on the downside and weakened when COVID-19 hit,” said Curry.