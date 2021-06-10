Farmer market coupons available for seniors

SCOTTSBLUFF — Farmer market coupons will be available at your local Senior Center on June 14.

There is a coupon book available with 16 coupons valued at $3 each for a total packet value of $48. The coupons are to be used at farmers markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and honey from local Nebraska farmers.

Coupon books can be picked up starting at 10 a.m. and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. If there are not enough coupons, your name will be put on a waiting list and you will be called when more coupons arrive.

You must be at least 60 years of age and there is only one coupon book allowed per household.

If you have any questions, call Mary Smith at the Aging Office of Western Nebraska, 308-635-0851.