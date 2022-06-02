Farmers market returns to Scottsbluff June 4

The 18th Street Farmers Market in Scottsbluff kicks off this Saturday. Customers can visit the 18th Street Plaza on Broadway to shop for food, decor and other goods to their hearts’ content.

Starting June 4, the market will be held almost every Saturday until the end of September. Market manager Michael Gaughan said the vendors show up rain or shine.

The market is open from 8-11 a.m. However, it won’t be held during Oregon Trail Days or the Old West Balloon Fest.

Some vendors reach out to Gaughan to sell their items. Other times, he reaches out to them. Facebook and Instagram are the market’s primary communication and advertising tools.

Vendors can range from newcomers to old pros.

“We have a bunch of seasonal people who almost every week are here,” Gaughan said.

One such regular vendor is fourth-generation farmer Beth Everett. Everett operates the Meadowlark Hearth organic farm just east of Scottsbluff. She has run the farm since she moved back to the area in 2010. She first participated in the farmers market in 2011.

After 37 years away from Scottsbluff, Everett had to get used to the local weather. She said she’s improved at growing different types of produce as time went on.

“We’ve never not had vegetables, even with all the storms,” she said.

Everett shares a stand with Panhandle Sourdough, baked by Carolyn Pevey. Pevey said she gets up at 3 a.m. to start baking on market days and that she enjoys showing off her bread to customers.

“It’s very easy to become a vendor,” Pevey said. “You just follow the rules, fill out the papers, bring what you said you’re going to bring.”

On June 4, Everett will sell spinach, lettuce and scallions at her stand. She said she’d like to sell beef as well. Her produce will change on a regular basis as different vegetables are in season.

“For example, spinach doesn’t like hot weather very well. It’ll be available now but it won’t be available in July,” she said.

Everett will also sell seeds and plants so customers can plot their own gardens.

Meadowlark Hearth operates as a community supportive agriculture (CSA). Members can buy shares to acquire vegetables or beef straight from the farm.

“We don’t take everything to the farmers market. Our members come first ... they’re the ones who really support the farm,” Everett said.

These members buy products from the farm when the market isn’t open. However, Meadowlark Hearth worker Derick Perkins said the farmers market provides just a small slice of their overall revenue. Beef and seed sales are what they make the most from.

For many vendors, the market is a way for them to expand their reach and bring in new customers. Gaughan said he’s aiming to provide musical entertainment or crafts each week to entice even more potential shoppers.

“Sprouts in the Park,” a children’s orchestral group, will kick off the entertainment options on June 4. Theatre West will perform on June 18 and 25. Blessed Tie-Dye will host tie-dyeing classes on June 18.

Gaughan will work in conjunction with the summer’s Sidewalk Sales as well. Kids’ day events are also on the table.

As this is his first year managing the market, Gaughan had to learn the ropes. Many of the vendors, though, are old hands at it.

“Really, the market kind of runs itself once you get people set up in their designated spots,” he said.

Gaughan said he wants to build up the market, bringing in new vendors and new customers. The pandemic knocked it down, he said, but his aim is to make it as big an event as possible.

“It’s going to be really wonderful,” he added. “... We have a lot planned.”

This year, the fee is $65 for the season. Set-up starts at 7 a.m., but vendors can’t sell anything until 8 a.m. Tents must be weighted down in case of wind. Food vendors must clearly display whether their kitchens have been inspected or not.

