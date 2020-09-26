Fatal crash under investigation in Morrill County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Morrill County in which a teen boy is reported to have died Saturday.

Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak confirmed that the minor died in a crash that occurred on Highway 26 at about 4:30 a.m. Rodak released few details, but said that the teen had been driving a Sedan-type vehicle and had been involved in a collision with the driver of a semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Rodak said the crash is under investigation, with the Nebraska State Patrol doing reconstruction at the scene.

The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.