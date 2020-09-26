 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal crash under investigation in Morrill County
0 comments

Fatal crash under investigation in Morrill County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash  in Morrill County in which a teen boy is reported to have died Saturday.

Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak confirmed that the minor died in a crash that occurred on Highway 26 at about 4:30 a.m. Rodak released few details, but said that the teen had been driving a Sedan-type vehicle and had been involved in a collision with the driver of a semi. 

The driver of the semi was not injured. 

Rodak said the crash is under investigation, with the Nebraska State Patrol doing reconstruction at the scene. 

The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19
Local

Steakhouse to close Sept. 19

Owners of another local business say ta Terrytown restaurant has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Relka, operator of Sizzlin’ S…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News