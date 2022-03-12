Father, son climb the ranks as pivot seller

When Jim McAllister and his son Jordan acquired Midwest Farm Service, they went from selling around five center pivots a year to 92 of them in a year. Even though they’d been in the pivot business for two decades at that point, it was quite the leap to make. Still, the sales acumen of them and their Gering-based team helped them earn some of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

“At the beginning it was very tough to keep it going,” the elder McAllister said, “but as the years went by it got easier and easier.”

McAllister Irrigation began in 1999, and over the years Jim and Jordan worked on creating, repairing and maintaining pivots. Jordan had been helping his father out in the field since he was just a kid.

“That’s all he’s ever done,” his father said. “He’s never had a different job.” The two now officially co-own their business. Jordan said he enjoys the work because he’s always able to get outside and do something different, instead of having the same exact tasks day in and day out.

Most of their work is done in the field, maintaining the pivots that their customers have problems with. The center pivots are designed to ensure that farmers don’t need to hire farmhands to water all their crops. The massive, water-spewing machines can easily cover the majority of a farmer’s field. However, the more land they have, the more pivots they’ll need to make sure they can water it all.

With today’s technology, it’s never been easier to figure out if your center pivots need maintenance or repairs. “They don’t even have to go there person. They can just look at their phone to start it, stop it,” Jim said. A farmer keeping track of their pivot on their phone will save time, water and energy.

The McAllisters said they can have between 15 and 20 service calls a day during the spring and summer, when their services are most often requested. When they’re done, Jim said, the farmer should be able to push a button and their center pivot can start raining water.

No matter if it’s storm damage or a pivot falling over, both father and son are experienced enough to know what to do.

“Between me and him, we kind of do a little bit of everything around here,” Jordan said. However, they’re far from the only people at the business. They currently have ten workers helping them in different capacities.

Three of these are new hires, brought on after McAllister Irrigation acquired Midwest Farm Service on Jan. 1, 2020. The other seven had worked there before. Some employees man the front desks and others help create new pivot designs. More still head out to the fields to repair pivots when called upon.

Though the McAllisters are involved in just about every aspect of the business, it is still very much a team effort. “… If it was just me and him (Jim) this deal wouldn’t be where it is today,” the younger McAllister said.

Joining them in the desk or field work are a pair of Miniature Australian Shepherds, Cinch and Riggin, bringing the technical total up to 14 workers. It was through all the team’s handiwork and dedication that their irrigation business has had such success as of late. They’ve even won a few major awards.

Since the acquisition, Jim and Jordan now work for Zimmatic, one of the three major center pivot brands. The company hands out awards for their best-selling pivot dealers on a biennial basis. For the 2019-2020 season, the McAllisters doubled the Midwest Farm sales in just eight months. They were recognized as one of the top 30 Zimmatic dealers at the North American Irrigation Dealer Convention in Hawaii earlier this year. They were also named the best new dealer for 2020.

For the 2021-22 season, the McAllisters and their team are currently the twelfth-best Zimmatic dealer. Jim McAllister guaranteed they would wind up in the top ten. With around 150 Zimmatic dealers across the continent, it’s a lofty goal for their sophomore season.

Father and son both said customer service is a crucial part of reaching so many farmers. “Service after the sale, that’s the big thing. That’s what has helped us grow so much,” Jim said. “… After we sell a pivot, we don’t forget about you.”

Jordan agreed, adding, “If you don’t have service, you don’t have repeat business.”

There are only so many farmers in the area, they explained. They are all looking for pivot dealers that are a good fit for them, so it just boils down to who they want to do business with. The best way to prove yourself to a customer is to keep coming back, ready to help.

