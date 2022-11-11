Father's cancer diagnosis lead Scottsbluff woman to naval stint

As a teenager fresh off her graduation from Scottsbluff High School in 2014, Emily Yanke entered her freshman year of college at Western Nebraska Community College.

While her passion for music had afforded her the opportunity to earn her college education, she felt like she had another calling she needed to pursue.

Then, news that her father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shook her, and she says it sparked a series of events that would lead her to serve for seven years in the U.S. Navy. She served from 2015 to 2022.

“I didn’t know what I was doing and a recruiter called me out of the blue,” she said. “I said, ‘You know what? I think this is what I’m supposed to do, so I enlisted on a whim.’”

Yanke said she felt like joining the Navy would be something her parents would be proud of her for doing and it would also afford her the opportunity to travel and gain experience. She traveled to Denver, Colorado, to meet with a recruiter and complete the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test.

The multiple-choice test, administered by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command, is used to determine qualification for enlistment. After taking the ASVAB and hearing the position description, Yanke said she didn’t think twice about choosing to enlist.

Following her enlistment, she met with a recruiter in April and by August 2015, she was headed to boot camp. She received a rated job as an advanced computer and electronics technician. Her designator was fire controlman (FC), operating the system to protect a naval ship during deployment and at port. She completed eight weeks at Great Lakes, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

“Because of the job I had, I actually had to do an extension, which made my contract six years in the Navy,” she said. “I ended up staying out there to go through the advanced computers and electronics pipeline, which took me about two years.”

Afterward, she traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia, for eight months to specialize in her weapons system.

“I learned all of the electromechanical and radar pneumatic systems for the 20-mm Gatling gun called CIWS, which is an acronym for close-in weapon system,” Yanke told the Star-Herald. “It looks like R2D2 with a gun on the front of it.”

The weapon has six barrels and is capable of shooting as many as 4,500 rounds per minute. Yanke’s job was to understand that system and integrating systems. The CIWS has the ability to designate, track and kill, with the option for an operator to take over the interface.

“My job could be to control it directly where the gun is at or from combat. It’s a really smart gun,” she said. “It weighs like two tons. You’ll usually see it on the front and back of ships.”

Yanke was forward deployed to the sixth fleet area in Europe for three years, celebrating her 21st birthday in Italy. She was stationed on the USS Mount Whitney. Because of her job, she was set to be at sea for five years. Part of the platform for service members on the USS Mount Whitney focused on connecting with local leaders. That effort took Yanke to over 30 countries where she met several world leaders and ambassadors.

“I met the previous president of Ukraine, not Mr. Zalensky. But I was on the previous president’s security detail.”

The USS Mount Whitney was stationed in Gaeta, Italy, although the longest stint of time the ship was at port was 21 days when the ship’s members were in quarantine for COVID. While at sea, Yanke said she learned about what she wants to do with her life and made lifelong friends.

“It’s not always fun and cool,” she said. “There are a lot of bad days where you haven’t been able to talk to anyone for two months because they had to turn off the coms, so we could not use internet,” she said. “It gets very isolating and made me gain a better understanding and respect for mental health.”

For a period of three months, Yanke spent time near the Arctic Circle where there was no sun, and she had no contact with her family.

“It was cold and sad, and the sun was never out,” she said.

Fortunately, she filled her free time writing and painting. The crew also had resources like the Moral Welfare and Recreation, a sailor-ran group that hosts various activities like karaoke and game nights.

As she traveled through the Black and Baltic seas, she realized the value of America’s presence and influence.

“I really learned a lot about how much of an impact we have around the world and how our presence brings a positive influence on a lot of other countries,” she said.

While stationed in the Black Sea, Yanke experienced the most terrifying moment of her service as Russian jets flew over the ships.

“There were a few Russian jets that kept flying right over the top of our ship. We were just on alert, trying to gather information on what jet it was and if we could see the pilot, if they had any weapons systems on or targeting radars,” she said. “That’s about all we could do.”

The jets flew around the ship for over 30 minutes, with no further interaction.

Several instances the ship’s alarm systems would sound, alerting the crew that a missile had been fired or a drone was in flight. However, Yanke said those alerts were far enough away from their location not to be of concern.

During her time in Europe, Yanke received the honor of junior sailor from the ambassador to Greece. She became one of the first people to qualify as Combat Systems Officers of the Watch within her field. She was also presented an award for outstanding achievement from the US ambassador to Ukraine in 2018.

As her overseas service drew to a close, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, resulting in Yanke’s contract being extended for one year. She was then stationed stateside in San Diego, California, on the USS Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Navy warship that transports Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations.

“My role didn’t change at all,” she said. “I was still in charge of defending the ship.”

While she returned stateside to finish her contract with the Navy, she was soon stationed in the Middle East for a seven-month deployment. Unlike her focus on outreach in Europe, Yanke said she was focused on moving Marines and dropping them off in Kuwait and Pakistan. As the Marines exited the vessel, Yanke focused on protecting the ship from attack.

“I worked on rolling airframe missiles (RAM) and CWIS and the weapons suite that protects the ship,” she said. “Our main function was getting the Marines different places in the Middle East and also anti-piracy ops.”

Yanke monitored incoming and surrounding traffic on an electromagnetic level. She used radar or infrared images to track nearby motion.

The USS Pearl Harbor is a Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship Marines board that transports them and necessary equipment to the site of amphibious operations. The Marines reach the shore using landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) or helicopters.

Her service concluded in December 2021 where she disembarked off the coast of Yemin. The completion of various trainings allowed Yanke to leave from service with a bachelor of science in forensic psychology. She also received the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal from the U.S. Navy in January 2018 and December 2020 for her efforts in reestablishing the USS Mount Whitney’s Qual/Cert and ammunition inventory program and as the weapons division leading petty officer.

While service in the Navy could be isolating at times, Yanke said it was a tough and rewarding experience. Her service helped her realize her passion for mental and physical wellness. One day she hopes to get involved in art therapy to give back to her fellow service members.

“You’re serving and you do your time, but the friends and benefits are all worth it.”