February themes at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE– Story time at the Alliance Public Library is offered in the children’s room on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. with stories, birthdays, music, puppets, crafts and more.

February Story time will feature “Arctic Animals” on Feb. 1 and 3, “Lovely Valentines” on Feb. 8 and 10, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Feb. 15 and 17 and then “Sweet Smiles” on Feb 22 and 24.

Feb. 1-14, we invite preschool through second grade to participate in a Valentine Search during library hours, with one prize per child.

Valentine Crafts for preschool through grade 12 will feature Valentine ornaments on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Valentine boxes on Tuesday, Feb. 8 with Keep Alliance Beautiful! Children 7 years and younger need to be accompanied by a responsible adult for great family crafting. Both craft sessions will be in the community room from 4-5:30 pm with all supplies provided.

Please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 762-1387 for more information.