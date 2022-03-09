Federal, state agencies host drug forums

Members from five state and federal agencies visited Sidney and Alliance during the week to discuss the best methods of curbing illicit drug use.

Representatives from the Nebraska Attorney General’s (AG) office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), and U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the District of Nebraska attended drug forums in the Panhandle cities.

The forums served as a way for the agencies to share tactics and resources to deal with a growing statewide methamphetamine crisis. According to DEA public information officer Emily Murray, the amount of meth seized across Nebraska grew from 196 pounds in 2016 to 768 pounds in 2021 — nearly a 300% increase. “Sometimes it’s hard to wrap our minds around how much that is,” Murray told the Star-Herald.

The five contributing organizations formed their drug-fighting partnership earlier this year. Murray said the coalition is the first of its kind in the state of Nebraska. The group planned to visit locations across the state and work with local and tribal law enforcement offices. Different organizations can decide the most effective ways to deal with the drug epidemic.

Murray emphasized a three-pronged approach to combating drug use. While law enforcement is one such measure, it must be paired with treatment and education. “It’s not something we can arrest our way out of,” she said. “... By making people aware, we can have people make educated decisions when asked to experiment with these things.”

If the demand for illicit drug use goes down, she said supply would likely follow. The meth being seized comes from Mexican ‘super-labs,’ as Murray called them. They produce meth that is cheaper to make, easier to acquire and much more dangerous than domestically-produced meth in the past. The drugs are then walked, driven or flown across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Sidney drug forum was held in the city’s Western Nebraska Community College campus on Tuesday. The Alliance forum took place at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center the following day. Before law enforcement officers met, educational sessions took place at local schools.

Forums were hosted in Falls City, Red Cloud and McCook earlier in the month. Additional forums will take place in Valentine and O’Neill on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The FBI spearheaded city selection and chose smaller communities across the state where people might not have many conversations about the community impact of drug use.

Philip Lukens, the Alliance police chief, had previously reached out to both the FBI and the Attorney General’s office for additional drug prosecution assistance. He said the forums acted as ways to brainstorm the best practices for dealing with drugs “out here where resources are often limited.” Law enforcement agencies from across the northern Panhandle attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Methamphetamines aren’t the only drug Nebraskan cities are dealing with. The forums dealt with a whole slew of illegal substances and potential methods of dealing with them.

“Where there’s meth, there’s fentanyl and marijuana and cocaine. If we can get this problem under control, our community will be better. It’s going to reduce crime in every facet,” Lukens said.

