 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Female driver suffers injuries after she crashes into Torrington Subway

  • 0

A Torrington woman suffered minor injuries Sunday when her vehicle crashed through a Subway in Torrington.

Torrington’s Chief of Police, Matt Johnson, said the crash took place around 12:30 p.m.

Johnson said the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was making a left turn out of the Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor station adjacent to Highway 26. As the driver merged, she struck the driver’s side of an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck. As a result of the impact, the RAV4 traveled into the nearby Subway.

It had to be driven out the restaurant’s back doors to be extricated from the building, Johnson said.

The driver of the RAV4 was treated for minor injuries, Johnson said. The semi’s driver was uninjured.

Johnson told the Star-Herald he was not aware of any injuries to any persons inside the Subway. He also said citations in the collision were still pending.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News