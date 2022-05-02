Female driver suffers injuries after she crashes into Torrington Subway

A Torrington woman suffered minor injuries Sunday when her vehicle crashed through a Subway in Torrington.

Torrington’s Chief of Police, Matt Johnson, said the crash took place around 12:30 p.m.

Johnson said the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was making a left turn out of the Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor station adjacent to Highway 26. As the driver merged, she struck the driver’s side of an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck. As a result of the impact, the RAV4 traveled into the nearby Subway.

It had to be driven out the restaurant’s back doors to be extricated from the building, Johnson said.

The driver of the RAV4 was treated for minor injuries, Johnson said. The semi’s driver was uninjured.

Johnson told the Star-Herald he was not aware of any injuries to any persons inside the Subway. He also said citations in the collision were still pending.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.