Festival of Hope thanking community with free concert

For 20 years, the Festival of Hope has been helping cancer patients and their families. The non-profit organization and its board will be celebrating the Panhandle community’s support with a free concert on Sunday, June 12.

Barbara Martinson, who has been a board member with Festival of Hope since its inception, is leading organization of the concert, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Martinson has helped organize a number of concerts and fundraisers during her time in the community for causes such as supporting the Nebraska Cattleman or the Legacy of the Plains. She admits that organization of a concert is hard work, from arranging schedules between performers and venues to the behind-the-scenes details. However, the Festival of Hope has a number of board members taking on the challenge and the June 12 concert sounds like it will be quite the event.

“I wanted to do this concert to thank the community for all the support they have given to Festival of Hope over the last 20 years,” she said.

Within the community, it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t benefited or known someone who has been helped by the generosity of the Festival of Hope organization. Recipients of funds are anonymous, however, Martinson said she is often stopped by people who have been helped by the organization or had family members who were helped. For some, that help is godsend in avoiding financial difficulties during a tough time in their lives.

“One reason that I believe the community is involved, and supports Festival of Hope so strongly, is that all the money stays locally,” she said, saying the organization has helped people with every day living expenses while they undergo treatment for cancer from house payments to food expenses.

Of course, Martinson gives her seal of approval to the performance, called “Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel” performed by Faith’s Journey, a trio of musicians: Jonathan Edwards, baritone; his wife, Deana Edwards, soprano; and Scott Roberts, tenor and playing the piano player. The group is a 2021 Terry Awards Gospel Group of the Year winner and were also lauded as 2021 Branson Show Awards Gospel Show of the Year. Their show is filled with classic country and gospel music and Martinson describes it as a show that the whole family will enjoy.

Martinson and her husband, Marty, saw the group perform during a trip to Branson. She said the couple walked away smiling and laughing after the performance because they enjoyed it so much.

“We saw them perform and we were so impressed,” she said. “...They are wonderful singers, but their performance is just electric. You just want to stand up and clap at every song they do. People will have so much fun.”

Festival of Hope board members and others have also volunteered to take on pieces of event planning to make it an enjoyable evening for families. People will be able to enjoy sloppy Joe sandwiches, brats and hotdogs, with food donated by Panhandle Coop and prepared by Festival of Hope volunteers. Other concessions, such as pop and other treats will also be available for sale. In the concessions area and a T-shirt booth, donations will be accepted for Festival of Hope for those who’d like to donate.

The Festival of Hope concert will take place just one week prior to its annual celebration, which will be held on June 18 at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center in Mitchell. Martinson offered the Festival of Hope’s annual event as another way for people to support the cause, which she said could benefit from more volunteers. She particularly urged young people to get involved in supporting Festival of Hope and the community.

For more about Festival of Hope, visit http://www.festivalofhope.net.

