Festival of Hope volunteer Cindy Koch has been volunteering for the non-profit organization that helps cancer patients since it began 21 years ago. And, most of that time, she's been handling a delicate job — the caretaking of the butterflies that are used at the festival each year

The symbolism of the butterfly for the Festival of Hope has its beginnings in a Native American legend.

Vince Bjorling, one of the founders of the Festival of Hope, said, “Butterflies can’t speak, so the legend is, if you whisper your secret to a butterfly, it will carry it to the Great Spirit.”

For the Festival of Hope organizers and volunteers, its patients and their families, the butterfly has come to be a symbol of hope.

Koch doesn't remember quite how she began being the butterly handler, just that someone else did it the first two years, and she stepped up when the job became available.

Prior to volunteering at the Festival of Hope, Koch used to participate each year in the Relay for Life, a local event that had been organized for the American Cancer Society. The Festival of Hope sprung up after the organization stepped back its local, and eventually western Nebraska, presence.

"It (Festival of Hope) is just something that I really believe in," she said. "And, I really like the fact that, you know, it started with people in the community and it's for people here in the community."

Most of the funds raised from the Festival of Hope help persons experiencing cancer and their families with non-medical costs. Costs such as utility bills, travel and others are able to be covered through the organization. Bjorling, a retired oncologist, told the Star-Herald that some funds are also used for education and cancer research, but more than 95% of the funds are used locally. To date, the organization has distributed over $3.6 million to patients and their families. Almost $250,000 has been donated to research and education.

"I am a cancer survivor," Koch said, though her involvement predated her own battle with sarcoma in 2002. Just this year, she also suffered another form of cancer, with a nueroendocrine tumor having been discovered in her stomach. Fortunately, she has been able to be treated by having the tumor removed, but she said her own cancer struggles help highlight the need for an organization such as Festival of Hope.

When she first started coordinating the arrangements for the butterflies that are used in the butterfly release — a favorite event at the Festival of Hope — she said, "it was kind of trial and error to figure it out." Today, she's got it down. "Now, we have a down pat system."

Every year, she orders the butterflies from a Florida company, Clearwater Butterfly around March or April. The company grows and harvests the butterflies. The butterflies are shipped by overnight mail, and interestingly, they are packaged in envelopes.

However, they are also finicky.

"They like to be cool until it's ready to get them going," Koch said, explaining that they come in a refrigerated package, like food would, and the first thing she does is get them into the fridge to stay cool.

"They're almost in a cryo state," she said. "You just keep them in the refrigerator. You don't open them up or do anything. you want to keep them that way until the day of the festival."

This year, because the Festival of Hope is a shorter event, occurring from about 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., she will get them out earlier. She tries to keep her home cool when she removes them and readies them for the cages that they are transported in and displayed at the Festival of Hope. To liven them up, she feeds them some sugar water and flowers before they are set free.

"The struggle is that if you put them in the cage somewhere warm, like right there at the Festival of Hope, they're trying to fly all over. It's easier if you put them in the cages somewhere nice and cool."

About 300 butterflies are ordered every year. There have only been a couple years when there were fewer — one year when the supplier had a shortage and during the pandemic.

Each year, the painted lady butterflies are a favorite, especially to the delight of children attending the festival and attempting to catch the butterflies or have one land on them.

"It means a lot to people," Koch said. "We get so many survivors, so it means something for them. Then we get people who are remembering someone, someone they are remembering or someone they recently lost. It means a lot to different people, for different reasons."

The butterfly symbolism is repeated in the Festival of Hope's Wall of Hope, where people can highlight the name of a survivor or remembered loved one. To sponsor a name on Festival of Hope's Wall of Hope, and have their name read during the naming ceremony, attendees at the Festival of Hope can sign up at the Saturday event for $10. Pre-registrations were also taken until earlier this week.

For more information about Festival of Hope, visit festivalofhope.net. A full schedule of events is also available under the “event” tab.