Seven-year-old Reina Sanchez is loving the first grade at Mitchell Elementary School.

"She is really coming out of her shell," her mom, Lullie Sanchez, said.

However, first grade — or any grade — hasn't been normal for little Reina. Reina is right now preparing for her fourth surgery after being diagnosed with Morquio syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects a child’s bones, spine, organs and physical abilities. Her body is missing an enzyme that uses sugar chains called glycosaminoglycans to build bone, cartilage, skin and connective tissue. The condition also results in dwarfism.

Since Reina's diagnosis, her family has held a number of events to help raise awareness about the condition, as well as raise money. On Saturday, April 29, they will host Round Up 4 Reina in an effort to help pay travel costs for Reina's next planned surgery. She is scheduled to have a bilateral hip surgery on June 7 at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

Her mom explained that the surgery involves placing two sets of hardware.

"Reina’s hips are obscured, so placing the hardware well help her be able to walk with less pain, prevent her from having to depend on a wheelchair and overall more mobility," Lullie said.

Reina also continues to do weekly enzyme infusions to help slow the progression of her Morquio syndrome, as well as attend school. She is also a part of a medical study.

The family has coordinated the Round Up 4 Reina event, a festival-type event Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mitchell's Centennial Park.

The event will offer plenty of activities for kids, such as a cake walk, face painting, a jump house, lawn games and a jelly ball shooting booth. Adults can enjoy a cornhole tournament that begins at 11 a.m. A children's tournament will begin at noon.

Vendors will be on hand and music will be provided by Electrowave Entertainment. Raffle baskets, silent auctions and other prizes will add to the fun.

Reina's family hopes to make it an annual event. Lullie said Bluff's Builders has been a major sponsor, helping them to host the event.

After Reina's surgery, her mom said, she will be in a spica cast for six weeks. She will then have to fly back and stay in Wilmington for about another week, then come home, where Reina will re-learn to walk for a third time due to surgery.

"She has been nervous," Reina's mother said. "One of her buddies from New York just had the surgery and she’s seen what life will look like. She has definitely grown from the years — she was able to do some imaging without anesthesia, and we would have never imagined that day would come. School and her event has kept her mind busy and excited."

A plan is in place in case of inclement weather, so follow the Reina Strong Facebook page, www.facebook.com/raisingreina, for announcements.

For more information, call Lullie Sanchez, 308-672-9127, or email lulliesanchez10@gmail.com.