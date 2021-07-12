Fewer competitors, new categories at OT Days chili cookoff

Harris, his wife Linda and their son Rylee all participated in the event. Scott Harris placed fifth in the bean category and won the people’s choice award. Linda Harris placed fourth in the green chili cook-off and Rylee Harris won the junior chili competition.

“We’d love to have more juniors come out,” Harris said. “It could be a family event, even.”

Judges graded their dishes on taste, aroma, presentation and more. They were each alloted only a single bite to base their opinions on. Each judge was placed in a single category.

“Every judge judges on their own palates,” bean judge Lynn Reuter said. “We’re probably more critical about beans than the average public.”

The bean competition, since it was sponsored by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, was the only one to award cash prizes. The other category winners received commemorative plaques.

One category was a completely new experience for the judges assigned to it.

“This is new and we’re going to give it our best shot,” barbeque judge Scott Marsh said.

The barbeque replaced the previous beef dish competition.