Field of state board candidates narrowed in general election

Four west central Nebraskans running for three statewide elected boards advanced to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election.

Late Tuesday night, challenger Kevin Stocker pulled away from incumbent Mary Ridder to effectively win the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s District 5 seat.

Stocker held a mere three-vote lead over Ridder for the Republican nomination as midnight approached Tuesday, according to then-partial results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

After the last precincts finished reporting, Stocker had a 1,459-vote edge over Ridder in the 50-county district. He won 43.5% of the overall GOP vote to Ridder’s 40.7% and third-place finisher Dakota Delka’s 15.9%.

No other recognized Nebraska parties fielded candidates, meaning Stocker will be District 5’s next PSC member unless someone mounts a petition drive or an organized write-in effort for the Nov. 8 general election.

Western and central Nebraska voters narrowed their November choices to two candidates each in nonpartisan District 7 races for the State Board of Education and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Each of those boards has eight members, but their District 7 boundaries differ slightly in redistricting maps adopted by the Legislature last fall.

In the District 7 NU regents’ race, voters advanced state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City.

Williams led the three-candidate primary field with 47.5% of the vote to Wilmot’s 39.9%. Nolan Gurnsey of rural Sutherland trailed with 12.6% and was eliminated.

The general election winner will succeed 16-year Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who declined to seek re-election. Phares is the regents’ 2022 chairman.

