Film crew to film in Scotts Bluff County next week

Flaggers would be used to open and close the road to traffic, so neither highway would be closed during the entire time.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper said that the county is able to gain control of the roadways, though they are both state highways, for designated periods of time, which allows the county to grant such permits for filming. Lehl said she had already been in contact with local Nebraska Department of Transportation representative Doug Hoevet.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman did comment that he had just learned of the application. When working with film crews in the past, such as the Street Outlaws production, he said he had been able to research film crews in the past and do background checks, as well as other research.

“I don’t know if you’ve done this before, I assume you have. When we’ve worked with professional companies, it’s always been just fine. But, the way that the law works in Nebraska, the state says you can use that, but the county has to accept all the liability. So, you’re asking all the commissioners to accept the liability.”

He said the film company needed to work with law enforcement on its plans, and should have already done so.