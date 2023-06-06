A featured showing of the documentary “PTSD 911” will be Sunday.

The documentary will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff. There will be a special meet and greet, as well as a question and answer session, with director Conrad Weaver and local first responders before the movie at 5:30 p.m.

According to a synopsis, "PTSD911" is a documentary film about real people: normal, average human beings who have chosen to work in professions that require above average heroism, fortitude and resolve. These men and women have jobs that require a willingness to face things that most of us can’t even imagine, yet maintain a high level of dignity and professionalism. First responders repeatedly see and experience things that most of us will never see, causing compound issues related to post-traumatic stress injuries and disorders.

The cost is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased online at ptsd911movie.com.

A portion of ticket fees goes toward helping first responders suffering from PTSD.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Also this week, the Midwest Theater will show "Shrek" Thursday as part of its 2023 Summer Movies “Creature Features” series at the downtown theater. For the "Creature Features," the Midwest offers reduced pricing, with free admission for "creatures" under 12. Admission is $1 for "creatures" over 12.

Doors will open at 12:45 p.m. with the movie to show at 1:30 p.m.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will be showing at the Midwest's Skyview Drive-In Theater Thursday through Sunday at 9:05 p.m. at the SkyView Drive-In Theater. Pricing is $4 per person for children 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present membership cards. The cost is $7 per person for non-members. Carload pricing is also offered.

The SkyView Drive-In Theater is located next to the Scottsbluff Airport. For more information about this week's showings, visit midwesttheater.com.