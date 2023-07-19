The Oregon-California Trails Association and the Nebraska Chapter of OCTA will host the 2023 annual Convention July 25-29 in Gering.

The Gering Civic Center at 1050 M St. in Gering is convention headquarters, with additional events occurring at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, Scotts Bluff National Monument and the Midwest Theater.

The theme of this year’s convention, “We Do Old In A New Way,” is a nod to the fact that since OCTA’s last Gering convention in 2008, three new museum facilities were built at Chimney Rock, Scotts Bluff National Monument and the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The convention will focus on the Oregon, California, Mormon Pioneer and Pony Express National Historic Trails across the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, including the corridor’s usage by American Indians for thousands of years prior to usage by emigrants. The convention will explore each of these different eras via tours throughout the region, a premiere list of authoritative speakers and events at other local sites.

Some highlights of the convention include:

Two pre-convention tours are being offered, with an in-depth tour of the trail between Gering and Guernsey offered on Sunday, July 23, and another in-depth tour of trail sites around Sunderland, Nebraska on Monday, July 24.

Opening night reception on July 24 at Scotts Bluff National Monument. Bob Blair of Taos, New Mexico, will present a program on famed artist William Henry Jackson. The monument owns hundreds of Jackson’s paintings, sketches and other artwork, and Blair is a renowned expert of the life and art of Jackson. A special surprise awaits those who attend.

Three guided bus tours will depart the Gering Civic Center at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27. A tour west will stop at trail sites and go as far as Ft. Laramie and Guernsey, while a tour east will similarly stop at trail sites as far as Ash Hollow State Park. Finally, a local tour will visit historic trail sites in Morrill and Scotts Bluff counties.

Two full days of speakers on Tuesday, July 25, and Friday, July 26, which are free to the public thanks to Humanities Nebraska. Topics to be covered include: The Mormon Pioneer Trail through Nebraska and Wyoming; Customs of the Lakota; Experiences of African-American trail emigrants; The Robidoux Family; The mapping of Nebraska; Economic and social relationships between American Indians and trail emigrants; Marking the trails along the Nebraska/Wyoming border; Captive Lucinda Eubanks; The Oshkosh fur trade; Bikepacking the Pony Express National Historic Trail;The Fletcher Sisters 1865 Indian captivity near Rock Creek Station.

A guided tour of the Sunrise Mine north of Guernsey will be offered on Saturday, July 29 (by reservation only).

One of the convention’s featured activities will be the OCTA Film Night on Wednesday, July 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

Residents and visitors are invited to join OCTA members from across the country at the historic Midwest Theater for an entertaining evening of trails stories and history featuring a double feature of OCTA’s latest documentary, “On the California Trail: Preserving Gravelly Ford” and Western Writers of America’s “Educational Trail Shorts.”

The shorts include: “The Trial of Standing Bear,” “Louise Clappe,” “William Bent,” “Jim Bridger (and Rendezvous)” and “Nat Love — African American Cowboy and Cattle Trails”.

OCTA Film Night is offered to the public free of charge, courtesy in part by a Humanities Nebraska grant.

The documentary and educational shorts will be followed with an audience Q&A.

Full convention information and registration can be found at octa-trails.org.