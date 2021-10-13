 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final warning siren test of season to be held next week
0 comments

Final warning siren test of season to be held next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Region 22 Emergency Management and Scotts Bluff County Consolidated Communications Center will test the outdoor warning sirens in Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown, Lyman, McGrew and Harrisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The sirens will sound at 10 a.m. This test will only last for approximately one minute and will include the Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Western Sugar. These tests are conducted on the second Wednesday of every month through October.

This will be the final test of 2021. In case of inclement weather on the morning of the test, the test will be canceled for that day.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News