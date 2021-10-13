Final warning siren test of season to be held next week

Region 22 Emergency Management and Scotts Bluff County Consolidated Communications Center will test the outdoor warning sirens in Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown, Lyman, McGrew and Harrisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The sirens will sound at 10 a.m. This test will only last for approximately one minute and will include the Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Western Sugar. These tests are conducted on the second Wednesday of every month through October.

This will be the final test of 2021. In case of inclement weather on the morning of the test, the test will be canceled for that day.