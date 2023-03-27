The three finalists for the position of Western Nebraska Community College president each will visit the school’s Panhandle campuses starting on Monday, April 3.

The finalists — Samuel (Todd) Brand, Greg Dart and George McNulty — were approved by the Western Community College Area Board of Governors at its March 15 meeting.

As part of the final interview process, each candidate will participate in an open forum on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus and in meet-and-greet events on the Alliance and Sidney campuses, where they will have the opportunity to meet with WNCC students, employees and community members. The public is encouraged to attend the forums and the meet-and-greets.

The first candidate to visit will be McNulty, who will participate in an open forum on the Scottsbluff campus on Monday, April 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum will also be available via livestream at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april3. McNulty’s meet-and-greets on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be Tuesday, April 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., respectively.

The open forum with Dart will be Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum will be livestreamed at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april5. Dart’s meet-and-greets on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be Thursday, April 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., respectively.

The final open forum with Brand will be Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The open forum will be available via livestream at livestream.com/wncc/forum-april13. Brand’s meet-and-greets on the Alliance and Sidney campuses will be Friday, April 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., respectively.

The finalists’ resumes can be viewed at wncc.edu/about-wncc/finalists.

The board is expected to announce its final selection for president at its next regular meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. A special meeting will be held earlier that day starting at 10:30 a.m. to discuss and consider the selection.