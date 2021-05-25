Financial management software, Civic Center improvement bids awarded

Heath also said that while the annual cost is more expensive than what the city pays for its current software, he believes it will really be a break even because of the time it will save staff to use it.

“It’s going to be much easier for staff,” he said. “My guess is that $53,000 may almost be a break even with staff time and what they have to do.”

The council voted 8-0 in favor of awarding the bid to Tyler Technology.

The council also voted unanimously for awarding a bid to Anderson Shaw Construction for $711,646.08 for improvements to the Civic Center, which include carpeting, doors, painting, restroom facilities and plumbing, and for awarding a bid to Robinson Electric for $166,086 for lighting improvements to the civic center. The goal is to have this project completed within 90 days, or no later than Oct. 30, 2021, so that it is ready in time for the parties that come with the fall and winter holiday seasons.

They awarded the bid to Anderson Shaw, the second lowest bidder, because the first lowest made a note stating they would not participate in liquidated damages, which city attorney Matt Turman said was not fair for the other bidders because they were not given the same opportunity to modify their bids for liquidated damages.