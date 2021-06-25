Find 100 birds during Nebraska parks centennial year

LINCOLN, Neb. — In honor of 100 years of state parks, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is calling on birders to find and identify 100 bird species in its park areas by the end of 2021.

Birders of all experience levels are invited to visit Game and Parks’ state parks, state recreation areas, state historical parks or wildlife management areas to spot birds and log them using eBird or iNaturalist. Both are available online or via mobile app.

Once completed, participants should email their bird list from iNaturalist or ebird to ngpc.wildcat.hills@nebraska.gov. Birds already recorded during May’s Nebraska Bird Month will count toward the Centennial Bird Challenge.

Every participant who submits a qualifying checklist will receive a participation packet and be entered into a raffle drawing for prizes.

To find a list of parks perfect for wildlife watching opportunities, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BirdingByParkAreas. Find bird identification resources at BirdsOfNebraska.org.