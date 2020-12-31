 Skip to main content
Fire at long-term care facility, The Residency, deemed accidental
Fire at long-term care facility, The Residency, deemed accidental

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters responded to a fire at The Residency, located on Circle Drive, Thursday morning.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters responded an alarm and a report of a possible fire in an apartment at the facility at about 10:45 a.m. Responding firefighters observed smoke in the hallways and were making entry into the room.

Scottsbluff Fire Prevention Officer Anthony Murphy said that firefighters found heavy smoke on the first floor, in one of the wings. Firefighters extinguished the fire and conducted ventilation operations to clear out as much smoke as possible.

"We have determined there was an active fire," he said. "It started in a room that currently did not have a tenant. It was vacant and undergoing remodel."

The cause of the fire has been traced back to a burner on a stove being accidentally turned on and igniting combustibles. Damages have been estimated at $10,000 to the apartment and $2,000 to contents.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to assist with evacuating at least a portion of the facility. Murphy reminded people that when a fire alarm is sounding, residents should vacate the building. 

Valley Ambulance, Black Hills Energy and Region 22 Emergency Management  also responded.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

