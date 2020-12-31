Fire at long-term care facility, The Residency, under investigation

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters responded to a fire at The Residency, located on Circle Drive, Thursday morning.

According to scanner traffic, firefighters responded an alarm and a report of a possible fire in an apartment at the facility at about 10:45 a.m. Responding firefighters observed smoke in the hallways and were making entry into the room.

Scottsbluff Fire Prevention Officer Anthony Murphy said that firefighters found heavy smoke on the first floor, in one of the wings. Firefighters extinguished the fire and conducted ventilation operations to clear out as much smoke as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have determined there was an active fire," he said. "It started in a room that currently did not have a tenant. It was vacant and undergoing remodel."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to assist with evacuating at least a portion of the facility. Murphy reminded people that when a fire alarm is sounding, residents should vacate the building.

Valley Ambulance, Black Hills Energy and Region 22 Emergency Management also responded.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.