Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation

A fire at a Scottsbluff hotel is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a second floor hotel room at America's Best Value Inn, 1901 21st Ave. in Scottsbluff at about 2:30 a.m. early Friday morning. Most Scottsbluff residents are more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.

According to scanner traffic, an occupant in the room told dispatchers that he had jumped from the window of the hotel room. The man was taken into police custody, though the reason was not known as of this report.

Scottsbluff and Gering fire departments were dispatched. Nebraska Public Power District, Black Hills Energy and Region 22 Emergency Management were also dispatched to respond to the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First responders evacuated the hotel, which Lt. Chad Hobbs reports had 13 rooms occupied at the time of the fire. Hobbs said the fire was contained to one room, but there was smoke throughout the structure.

Hobbs said management was working to relocate guests to a neighboring hotel.

Firefighters were reporting by 3 a.m. on scanner traffic that they believed the fire has been knocked out.