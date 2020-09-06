Fire at Scottsbluff residence under investigation

A fire at a Scottsbluff home remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, at about 11:05 p.m., Scottsbluff firefighters responded to a fire at a residence in the 800 block of W. 26th Street. Arriving firefighters observed a large column of smoke while en route, and once on scene, observed heavy fire coming from a front room window. A man who lived in the home had made it outside and no one else was inside, Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle told the Star-Herald.

Firefighters did an initial attack on the fire, approaching from the exterior, and were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes. Schingle said the fire was in a bedroom and confined to that room.

Firefighters remained on scene for nearly three hours to perform overhaul, ventilate and ensure complete extinguishment. The city’s fire marshal has also been on scene conducting a fire investigation, but as that investigation remains underway, Schingle said details are not available.

It has been determined that an estimated $60,000 in damages were caused to the property and contents. The resident of the home, and other family members, have been displaced.

Gering Fire responded, providing mutual aide. Firefighter Ministry also offered assistance, but the resident of the home is staying with relatives.

