Fire causes millions in damage to BNSF facility

“There’s roughly $100,000 worth of fire damage on the roof but how the fire burnt between the metal roof deck, the insulation and the rubber membrane, it created a roof drain,” he said. “So every ounce of water that we put on to extinguish the fire went into the interior. It went through the roof deck, collapsed the false ceiling, so we basically had open penetration to the inside of the building.”

Shoemaker said that in addition to damage to sheetrock, AFD officials and the deputy state fire marshal out of Ogallala estimated potential damage to sensitive electronics inside the building at perhaps $2 million. That figure would be finalized by BNSF.

He did say there were some silver linings, in that there were no injuries to either BNSF or fire personnel.

“No one was treated at the scene and we did not transport anybody,” he said.

Shoemaker said railroad officials were able to retrieve some equipment deemed important to their duties out of the Alliance facility. Terminal officials told him that some vital equipment was not touched by the water, including some of the signal and switching equipment used by staff.

