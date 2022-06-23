Fire chief: Stay safe when using fireworks

Though the Panhandle is experiencing dry conditions, it should be safe to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.

Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle said the chance of fireworks sparking a wildfire in the city isn’t as big of a concern due to it being a developed area. He said the Scottsbluff Fire Department hasn’t considered canceling displays of fireworks at this time.

“In general, it’s always a good idea to make sure you have a good, safe shoot site,” Schingle said.

He said the locations should be far from trees and buildings, and that fireworks should never be pointed at people. Used fireworks should never be discarded in trash cans in or near a house.

Eric Wilcox, who operates Discount Fireworks on East Overland, said safety should be top priority for his customers this year.

“Supervise children when they’re lighting fireworks, pick up after yourself ... make sure you’ve got a bucket of water handy, and it doesn’t hurt to douse the fireworks afterward,” Wilcox said.

Schingle recommended people soak their discharged fireworks in buckets of water for up to 24 hours, just to ensure they don’t combust or ignite a fire when discarded.

“If you have a dud where you light it and nothing happens, definitely let that one soak,” Schingle said.

Wilcox said the conditions in the city feature greener, less-flammable foliage than earlier in the year. In more rural areas, he said, revelers should know to be careful.

“The farmers and ranchers are the last people who are going to light something close to a field. About 12 years ago, we were in the same situation like we are this year,” he said. “...It was really dry that year, too, and everything worked out fine because everybody used their common sense.”

Firework sales do not start at local distributors until June 25. Wilcox’s store is in its 46th year of selling fireworks.

Though he said the store has a wide array of fireworks, there are not as many different types as there were before the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, he said, he’d have more than 1,100 kinds of fireworks in stock. This year, he has around 900.

“The last couple of years, it’s been what you can get from who you can get it from ... because everybody’s got limited supplies with our wholesalers. It’s been another battle to get inventory in,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox uses six different wholesalers and said his inventory arrived at the store in April. This is an improvement over the last two years, he said, when it took until May for the fireworks to arrive.

“This year, we got stuff that we didn’t have in last year,” he said. “Obviously, it came in after the Fourth so they had it in stock. But some stuff that we had last year we didn’t necessarily get this year. It’s the same thing as any other business is seeing right now with the supply chain.

Crews with local fire departments will be keeping an eye on things, making sure people aren’t firing off their fireworks in places that could be dangerous.

“We’re just there to make sure everybody’s having a good time, a safe time, and everyone’s following the ordinances,” Schingle said.

In Scottsbluff, shooting fireworks is permitted between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 25 to July 3, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4. In Gering, fireworks can be shot off until 10:30 p.m. from June 25 to July 3.

Fireworks are prohibited in some areas, such as parks and other areas, residents are reminded.

