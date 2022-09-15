Fire crews closer to containing Smokey Fire in Banner County

Fire crews are slowly but surely containing the Smokey Fire in northeast Banner County.

The blaze began Tuesday afternoon 15 miles southeast of Gering.

The continuous efforts of personnel from around 30 fire departments have helped curtail the fire's spread.

Mike Wight, public information officer for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said approximately 4,238 acres have burned. As of Thursday, Smokey was 28% contained.

“We’ve been able to hold the line fairly well. A lot of what (the firefighters) are doing right now is making sure the containment line around the fire is as solid as it can be, meaning the fire doesn’t have a chance to get through that,” he said.

Wight said the firefighters are now focused on securing the northern and southern areas of containment while extinguishing the fire that still lies in the center of the region burned.

“There are two spots of containment, and they’re not together yet, so they’ll be working on that,” he said, adding that the southern containment zone is further along than the northern one.

The fire grew on grass and timber and spread over a large swath of the Wildcat Hills, blanketing them with smoke for much of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We had a problem with an inversion, … where cold air was holding the smoke and so forth down to the ground, and that helps at first, but when that cold air goes out, the fire heats up a lot quicker,” Wight said.

Five divisions of local and state fire crews started back-burning to draw a perimeter around the fire. The possibility of inclement weather may affect their efforts to douse the flames.

There were no injuries or structural damage reported from the fire, something Wight said were main goals of firefighters. “Most people who were recommended to leave opted to stay home, and they were watched over by fire crews. … I don’t believe any outbuildings even got damaged at this point,” Wight said.

Another primary focus is ensuring the safety of everyone extinguishing the fire.

“Now that we have a lot of timber burnt, (the firefighters) need to go in there and get the smoldering parts. While they’re in there, those trees could fall at any time, so they’re very careful, and that’s a big issue,” Wight said.

The crews now aim to keep the fire south of the Scotts Bluff-Banner county line, west of County Road 63, north of County Road 61 and east of Wright’s Gap Road.

“This is actually almost as good a fire as we can get. There are times where it is not. This is better — still a problem, still difficult, still dangerous, still costing money — but as fires go, this is better than a lot of them,” Wight said.

Firefighter Ministry and 11.13 Ministries have helped out by providing food and drink to the firefighters. Many of them had been battling the blaze since it began, sleeping in tents at the incident command center just south of where the fire started.

The Smokey Fire is fought from the sky as well as the ground. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters — two from the Nebraska State Guard and one from Spearfish, South Dakota — provided additional fire suppression Thursday afternoon.

They dumped water from Cochran Lake near Melbeta onto spots where the blaze persisted. Wight said a quartet of single-engine air tankers, which had been used extensively earlier in the week, were also on standby.