Fire damages Gering home, family displaced

Dispatchers reported the home to be fully engulfed in flames at 4:18 p.m. Crews from Gering, Scottsbluff and Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Departments were on scene along with Valley Ambulance and Gering Police Department.

The occupant of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. Firefighter Ministry is assisting the occupant, a woman, and her two children, Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, told the Star-Herald.

A cat reportedly perished in the fire despite resuscitation efforts by firefighters.

A fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Cox Drive in Gering late Sunday afternoon, displacing a woman and her two children.

