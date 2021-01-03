Fire damages Gering home, family displaced

Firefighters assess the damage from a fire at a residence at 200 Cox Drive in Gering Sunday. The resident was not at home at the time of the fire.
A fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Cox Drive in Gering late Sunday afternoon.
Gering firefighters made roof access to ventilate and extinguish a fire on Cox Drive Sunday.
Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a residence on Cox Drive in Gering Sunday.
Gering fire chief Nathan Flowers talks to firefighters through a window at a residential fire on Cox Drive in Gering Sunday.
Firefighters check for hot spots at a residence following a fire Sunday on Cox Drive in Gering. The resident of the house was not at home at the time of the fire.
Fire truck lights filled the neighborhood around a Sunday fire at a residence on Cox Drive in Gering.
Gering firefighters work to clean up following a fire at a resdence on Cox Drive Sunday.
Firefightes use a saws-all to cut away a part of the roof of a residenc on Cox Drive in Gering Sunday.
A Gering firefighter explains what he's seeing from the roof of a fire at 200 Cox Drive in Gering Sunday.
Gering Fire Department chief Nathan Flowers checks on the damage inside a home at 200 Cox Drive following a fire there Sunday.
A Gering firefighter looks through a ventilation hole cut in the roof of a residence on Cox Drive in Gering as he looks to assess damage and make sure there are no hot spots remaining.
Dispatchers reported the home to be fully engulfed in flames at 4:18 p.m. Crews from Gering, Scottsbluff and Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Departments were on scene along with Valley Ambulance and Gering Police Department.
The occupant of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. Firefighter Ministry is assisting the occupant, a woman, and her two children, Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, told the Star-Herald.
A cat reportedly perished in the fire despite resuscitation efforts by firefighters.
A fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Cox Drive in Gering late Sunday afternoon, displacing a woman and her two children.
