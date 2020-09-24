Fire destroys Mitchell mobile home

MITCHELL — A fire at a Mitchell mobile home park in the 2300 block of 13th Street just before noon Thursday engulfed a trailer there.

The fire took place in a trailer that a former owner said had been empty. Mitchell fire chief Jon Wurdeman said indications were that the trailer was vacant and had not had utilities hooked up to it for quite some time.

Personnel from the Mitchell Police and Fire Departments were first on scene, and the Scottsbluff Fire Department responded with personnel and the department’s tower truck as a precaution.

Firefighters were primarily mopping up and watching for hotspots within about 45 minutes of the initial fire call. The fire was contained to the one trailer and some trees and grass nearby.

Wurdeman said an investigator was been dispatched to the scene and would be in charge of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

