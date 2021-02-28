Fire destroys Scottsbluff home

Three fire departments battled a fire west of Scottsbluff Sunday.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, assisted by Gering Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department, responded to the fire on Kolt Lane shortly after 12 a.m.

The fire had fully engulfed the home and firefighters had to lay large diameter house and truck in water to battle the blaze due to the narrow road, according to scanner traffic. Firefighters were on scene until early Sunday morning.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze. Scotts Bluff County tax records list the home as belonging to Julia Avila, Juan Avila and Roberto Avila.

The Star-Herald has reached out to the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department for additional details and will update this story as information is released.

Firefighter Ministry also responded, but did not provide any aid at this time, according to Carissa Schank.

