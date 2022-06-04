Fire districts reconfirmed: New boundaries aim clear up tax allocations

In recent weeks, it’s been revealed that tax collections that benefit Scotts Bluff County fire protection districts have been out of sync, possibly for several decades. Several hundred parcels of land whose tax askings had been given to the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection district should have instead provided money to other districts.

Specifically, 281 parcels of land should have gone to the Minatare-Melbeta department; 49 should have gone to the Mitchell Rural district; five should have gone to the City of Gering, and one should have gone to the City of Scottsbluff.

Under a new plan from the county’s geographic information system (GIS) district, the boundaries for the districts aren’t changing. However, the areas that should pay taxes to specific departments are now in sync with fire district boundaries.

The county’s GIS director Ashle Powell presented the new plans to the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners during their May 2 meeting.

“It’s just because the money isn’t going to the right tax district. Those boundaries never change,” she told the commissioners. “All I did was update the legal description so somebody besides my office can understand it and follow it.”

Many of the maps for rural districts were drawn up in the 1940s and 1950s. Even the creation of the newest one, the Minatare-Melbeta map, took place in 1989.

Most of the districts had been drawn around school board or electoral boundaries which have either shifted or no longer exist.

“Basically, we pulled all the old resolutions and we drew them off of what they currently are,” Powell told the Star-Herald.

She worked with the county’s mutual aid president, Gering fire chief Nathan Flowers, to update the resolutions.

They had to dig deep into researching the maps due to their age.

“We didn’t redraw them. We went around them to make sure the resolution says what the map says, and we updated the descriptions so they’re easier to read,” Powell said. She added that the process started when her predecessor, Suzie Wick, and Flowers’ county predecessor, Anthony Murphy, were still at their positions.

Paul Reisig, president of the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District’s board of directors, said his department learned about the mistakes just eight months ago. “The only thing we can think of is they were school boundary roads at one point ... it’s very broken,” he said.

For example, some of the discrepancies require members of both the Scottsbluff Rural and Minatare-Melbeta districts to drive through the other’s jurisdiction to fight fires in their own.

County Commissioner Mark Reichert told the Star-Herald that Anthony Murphy, the former Scottsbluff City fire marshal, brought the discrepancies to his attention more than a year ago.

“It takes money to fight fires and we’re just a volunteer firefighting force. Where’s all the money going to come from?” Reichert said.

At one point in late April, he said the Minatare-Melbeta department had less than $4 available to them before a soup supper raised an additional $1,000. Much of their budget had been spent fighting fires in other counties, and without the proper tax districts, they hadn’t made as much over the decades as they could have been allotted.

Reisig said the different departments had always been serving their areas regardless of the taxing discrepancies.

“Though no one knew of this, we’ve all been doing our job.” He said it’s important for the different departments to get along so they can rely on each other when performing mutual aid.

Reisig said his department had talked to an attorney when they’d learned about the discrepancies. The attorney recommended letting corrections occur, and Reisig said the attorney had said there’d be no need for additional county board resolutions.

He added it would be wrong to blame any current officials for the discrepancies. All the district decisions had been made long before any of them had been elected.

