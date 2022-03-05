Fired city manager to receive over $81,500

Despite the Scottsbluff City Council’s decision to terminate Dustin Rief on Feb. 22, the City of Scottsbluff will be paying out funds to the embattled city manager for months.

According to City Attorney Kent Hadenfelt in responding to a public record’s request regarding Rief’s proposed severance agreement, a formal severance agreement was not yet available.

“The City has presented a Separation and Release Agreement according to the terms in the Employment Agreement,” he said. “The City has not received a response.”

Approval of a severance agreement is not on Monday’s city council agenda. The Star-Herald attempted to confirm numbers that would be involved in a proposed severance, as outlined in Rief’s contract, however, Hadenfelt declined to comment.

A review of Rief’s employment contract with the City of Scottsbluff, which set out terms in case he was terminated, indicates the former city manager left his post receiving a considerable payout exceeding $81,500 of taxpayers’ money for less than one year of service. He will be compensated for his accrued leave, a portion of his salary, cell phone and vehicle allowance over the next six months.

In Rief’s previous position as the manager of Orono, Minnesota – in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area – his salary was nearly $133,000 annually. Rief was selected for the Scottsbluff position after being named one of three finalists for the position in the fall of 2020. Seth Sorensen, who now serves as the Alliance city manager, was another finalist. The council extended an offer to Rief after they determined he was the top choice and hired him in December 2020.

Rief was hired at $150,000 annually, which increased by 5% ($7,500) to $157,500 when the council reported a satisfactory performance evaluation during his six month evaluation at the Oct. 4, 2021, city council meeting. He also received an additional 2.5% cost of living increase, which was given to all employees during approval of the 2021-2022 fiscal budget discussions, an additional $3,937.50.

Despite the council voting to give Rief a positive review following his initial months of employment, that first evaluation took an unexpected turn when his wife stood up, accusing a city councilmember of unethical conduct and pursuing his own agenda.

By Rief’s next review just months later, the council’s remarks would not be heard by those in attendance as the conversations occurred behind closed doors in executive session. The council cited an allowance under the Nebraska Open Meetings Act to go into executive session of a job performance for portions that are necessary “to prevent needless injury to the reputation of a person.” Historically, the reviews of former Scottsbluff City Managers Rick Kuckkahn and Nathan Johnson, as well as Rief’s first review, were held in open session. Multiple opinions from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office have determined that councils or other boards can’t go into executive session for positive evaluations or similar discussions.

After a lengthy discussion lasting over 70 minutes, the council reconvened and Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read a written statement where she motioned to terminate Rief. The decision was unanimous. McKerrigan declined to comment on the reasons for termination after the meeting. But the cost to the city and taxpayers continues.

In Rief’s contract, a severance clause is included which reads, “at the start of employment, the City agrees to pay Rief on the City’s regular pay days, six (6) months’ severance in the case of termination for other than Just Cause or resignation. This severance shall include City-paid family health, dental, vision, retirement, life and long-term disability, vehicle and cell phone allowance for the duration of the severance.”

Within Rief’s contract, he received $350 per monthly as a monthly reimbursement allowance for the use of his personal vehicle while performing his duties. He was responsible for the maintenance, insurance and other expenses. He also received a $100 monthly reimbursement for his cell phone to use for city business.

The contract also states he “shall be compensated for all accrued vacation, sick leave, and all paid holidays at the time of termination/resignation.” As set forth in the severance, Rief left his position with a considerable amount of money set to hit his bank account.

Within Rief’s contract, the city agreed to pay him six months of his salary if he was terminated or at the time of resignation in lieu of termination. That means the city will pay Rief $78,750 in salary. The agreement also called for the city to continue paying Rief a $350 monthly reimbursement allowance for use of his personal vehicle while performing his duties as well as to pay a $100 monthly reimbursement for his cell phone, which was used for city business during his employment. That additional $2,100 in vehicle and $600 in cell phone allowances on top of his salary will result in a total monetary payout of $81,500. The contract terms also state he will be compensated for accrued vacation, sick leave and all paid holidays.

In addition, Rief will also benefit with additional costs, such as health insurance, to be paid by the city. The city also matched Rief’s 3% contribution toward retirement, totaling $4,725 annually. They also offered him life insurance that was one times his base salary, equaling $157,500. Rief’s contract calls for those benefits to continue to be paid for the next six months.

Scottsbluff’s city manager position has seen turnover since the departure of longtime manager Rick Kuckkahn, who retired in 2016. Assistant City Manager Nathan Johnson was promoted, but left after accepting a similar position in Colorado in late 2019. Kuckkahn returned on an interim basis for the city and stayed on for a month after Rief’s hiring to ease the transition.

Comparatively, former Scottsbluff city manager Rick Kuckkahn started at $93,584.50 and during his service as interim-city manager he made $120,000 and was compensated in lieu of other benefits full-time employees are entitled to, such as insurance, retirement, vacation and sick leave. Most recent city manager Nathan Johnson’s salary was $117,875, in addition to benefits, when he left the position. As of March 3, Gering’s City Manager Pat Heath makes $102,000 and at the time of retirement, Lane Danielzuk made $118,289 annually, in addition to benefits.

Maunette Loeks contributed to this story.

