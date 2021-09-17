Firefighter Ministry assisting with fire effort, donations not needed

Firefighter Ministry has been assisting with efforts on the fire south of Gering, the Vista Trend Fire. The fire started early Thursday evening and by Friday morning, 2,500 acres were reported to have been destroyed.

Carissa Schank advised that volunteers are assisting with meals and providing items, like water, to firefighters. However, she says that donations are not needed at this time to support the effort. She told the Star-Herald that plenty of donations given in past wildfires are able to be used for the effort.

"We already have a warehouse of items," she said.

Smith said she had been receiving lots of calls, and appreciates people's generosity. If people would like to donate in some way, she encourages cash donations to Firefighter Ministry as those funds can be used to purchase any supplies that are needed by the ministry at any time, for any fire.

Volunteers also assisted with notifying residents who needed to evacuate on Darringer Road. She said that none of those persons needed to be housed by the ministry.

For cash donations, they can be dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation or mailed to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 69361.