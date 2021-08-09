 Skip to main content
Firefighter Ministry gathering supplies for firefighters battling Hackberry Fire
  • Updated
Firefighter Ministry continues to gather supplies as firefighters battle the Hackberry Fire in Banner County.

Over the weekend, the fire crossed into Morrill County and crews from departments in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming have been on scene. According to Facebook posts from multiple departments, more than 5,000 acres has been burned in the fire, which started Thursday night.

Schank said basic supplies like water and Gatorade are known to be needed. Beef jerky is also a useful supply, she said. 

Firefighter Ministry volunteers and other groups have also been assisting with ensuring that firefighters get meals. 

Schank said that people wishing to make donations can call her for details on dropping off donations. She said that crews are hopeful they'll only be out for a few more days. 

They will likely be out there for a few more days. Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs has designated Firefighter Ministry as the official organization for donations to the fire, he said in a post Monday morning on the Banner County Courthouse Facebook page. 

For more information, reach out to Schank, 308-631-9674. Firefighter Ministry also accepts cash donations, which can be dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation offices. 

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.

