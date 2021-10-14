Firefighter Ministry honoring those in public safety

The Firefighter Ministry has been honoring those who work in public safety and plans to do so for a fourth year this year.

Firefighter Ministry founder Carissa Schank said the ministry has been taking applications for nominations since Oct. 1 for its annual awards recognizing a firefighter, EMT/paramedic, dispatcher and police officer.

Schank said the Firefighter Ministry started its awards to make sure those in public safety realized how much they were appreciated.

“We didn’t feel like they were being recognized, and they do such an outstanding job in the community,” she said. “We felt like we could step in and do that.”

In the past, the Firefighter Ministry has had an awards ceremony, but moved to recognizing those who earn an award in-person at their worksites. Schank said she plans to do that again this year, presenting the award to them individually.

To get a nomination form, email Schank and she will send you the form to submit your nomination: carissafireministry@gmail.com.

Firefighter Ministry is a non-profit organization that aids those in need after a fire, providing motel stays, food and clothing, aiding with rent or deposits for displaced individuals and other needs. The organization also aids in providing goods and other services to firefighters as they respond to fires and other needs. Donations for the organization can be mailed to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. Schank can also be reached at 308-631-9674.

