Firefighter Ministry provides aid in five different fires in a week

Cold weather-related fires have resulted in an influx of calls to the Firefighter Ministry to help families.

As of Feb. 19, Firefighter Ministry has provided assistance to 10 families since Jan. 1.

In the last week, Firefighter Ministry director Carissa Schank said the organization provided aid to families impacted in five different fires.

She said that the busy week started with a minor fire, handled by the Gering Fire Department, on Feb. 13. A family suffered some minor setbacks after a furnace fire in Gering. The family was able to remain in their home, she said.

On Feb. 14, a Bayard family of six found themselves displaced after a chimney fire took out the heat source in their home The homes water lines were also frozen.

Schank said that the family is displaced until at least Tuesday and are staying in a hotel. It’s hoped that repairs to their home will be made by then and they can return.

Firefighter Ministry also responded to Hemingford early Tuesday, after a fire at the home of Dave and Blanch Randolph on Wyoming Drive. Firefighters were called to the home at about 10 p.m. Monday and the cause of the fire was traced back to the fireplace.