Firefighters battle blaze on 9th Ave. in Scottsbluff
  • Updated
Scottsbluff firefighters battled a blaze in the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue Saturday afternoon. The house, which is unoccupied, sustained heavy damage. It appeared that the house has been under repairs.

