Firefighters battle fire at Scottsbluff home
Firefighters battle fire at Scottsbluff home

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters are battling a fire in the 1600 block of 15th Avenue early Saturday morning. 

Scottsbluff Fire Department was dispatched to the fire, with a report of smoke and fire showing at about 5:20 a.m. 

Anthony Murphy, of the Scottsbluff Fire Department, told the Star-Herald that the fire originated in the attic. A neighbor first observed the fire, calling 911. Arriving police officers awoke the two residents, getting them out of the structure. 

The two residents of the home have been displaced. Firefighter Ministry will be assisting the family, Carissa Schank said. 

Gering Fire Department responded, along with Valley Ambulance and utility companies. 

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story. 

