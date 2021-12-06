Firefighters battle structure fire in Mitchell

Firefighters with Scottsbluff Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department are battling the fire of a home in the community early Monday morning.

Mitchell Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 40330 Ninth Ave. at about 5:30 a.m. A first responder confirmed the fire to be fully-engulfed.

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Scottsbluff Rural Fire responded, requested to provide mutual aid. Other fire departments may have also responded, but have not yet been confirmed.

Scanner traffic indicates that no one was believed to have been in the home at the time of the fire. The family members were staying in Morrill after experiencing electrical issues at the home.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched.

Firefighter Ministry is assisting the family.