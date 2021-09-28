 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle Terrytown fire
Firefighters battle Terrytown fire

Firefighters from three departments are battling a wildfire in Terrytown Tuesday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded to the fire early afternoon and Gering Fire and Scottsbluff Fire departments were dispatched to provide mutual aid. 

The fire, located in an area near South Street, threatened nearby trailers. Embers were also described to be going over the river, landing in the area near the Panhandle Humane Society.

The fire appeared to be quickly brought under control and firefighters are spraying down smoldering brush and grasses. A backhoe is also being used by firefighters on scene. 

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story. 

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams
Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron.

